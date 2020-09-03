County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Kristopher John Vanohlen, 31, 50 block Hughes Road, Madison, second-degree theft
• Brett Kirkland Burks, 25, 20000 block Townsend Ford, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) second-degree burglary
• Amanda Michele Brooks, 42, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) first-degree criminal mischief
• Justin Eugene Willard, 25, 27000 block Sweet Springs Road, Ardmore, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance
• Tamra Jean Pierce, 44, 1000 block Fourth Avenue, Cullman, possession of a controlled substance and breaking and entering a vehicle
• Eric Frehley Chambers, 22, 100 block Walker Avenue, Huntsville, probation violation on previous charges of two counts of first-degree criminal trespass and first-degree theft
• Ronnie Eugene Green II, 37, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree criminal trespass
• Corey Brandon Farris, 35, 20000 block Alabama 127, Athens, resisting arrest and probation violation on previous charge of possession of a pistol by a violent felon
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Dewalt power tools valued at $1,000 stolen between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 24000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Refrigerator valued at $500 stolen between Oct. 4, 2019, and Aug. 15, 10000 block Paradise Shores
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Erica Elise Porter, 33, 800 block jackson Drive, Athens, public intoxication and third-degree domestic violence (assault)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Kobalt tool set valued at $100 stolen Aug. 31, 200 block Cloverleaf Drive
• Various merchandise (72 items) valued at $366.93 stolen Sept. 1, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Craftsman drill valued at $79, cellphone charger dock valued at $80, bluetooth headset valued at $40 and BLU cellphone valued at $80 stolen Sept. 2, 500 block Sanders Street
Ruger LCP pistol valued at $300, Mercedes C300 valued at $10,000, DPMS rifle valued at $1,200 and HP EliteBook laptop valued at $300 stolen Aug. 29, 14000 block Cherokee Trail
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.