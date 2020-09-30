County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Chelsea Jordan Redus, 33, 18000 block Belmont Circle, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct
• Dammon Burton Harden, 32, 18000 block Belmont Circle, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of drug trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Chad Allen Siniard, 42, 12000 block Ripley Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (menacing)
• Ryan Ezra Nelson, 33, 3000 block Lakeview Drive, Huntsville, first-degree theft
• Michael Alan Jennings, 35, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road, Athens, disorderly conduct
• Jesse Gene Johnson, 33, 19000 block Skyline Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• MADISON — Gold 2017 Ford Explorer valued at $27,000 stolen Sept. 28, 25000 block Newby Road
• MADISON — Ruger LCP .380 pistol valued at $350 stolen Sept. 28, 25000 block Graystone Drive
• ATHENS — Samsung refrigerator valued at $4,500 stolen between Sept. 25 and Sept. 28, 15000 block Line Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Javon Dishan Todd, 20, harassment
• Torrey Deon Peoples, 42, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a pistol without a permit
• Rohn Everett Pruett, 66, third-degree criminal trespass
• Gentell Demonte Green, 33, DUI (controlled substances) and unlawful possession of certain chemical compounds
• Rene Martin Lopez, 25, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• 2011 Chevy Equinox valued at $5,000 reported stolen Sept. 25, 700 block Sanders Street
• Five handmade model wooden homes valued at $200, 42-inch flatscreen TV valued at $200 and seven-piece patio furniture set valued at $400 reported stolen Sept. 25, 200 block Sanderfer Road West
• Damage to clothes and furniture valued at $900 during criminal mischief reported Sept. 25, 2000 block Levert Avenue
• Damage to mattress valued at $600 during second-degree criminal mischief reported Sept. 25, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Buick Encore GX valued at $35,000 reported stolen Sept. 25, 24000 block U.S. 72 East
• Dynamite 2.0 bicycle valued at $50 reported stolen Sept. 25, 600 block Ninth Avenue
• Damage to passenger door and front fender of Nissan Altima 2.5 S valued at $2,200 during second-degree criminal mischief reported Sept. 26, 18000 block Jefferson Street
• License plate valued at $35 reported stolen Sept. 27, 500 block Elkton Street
• iPhone 7 valued at $200 reported stolen Sept. 28, 700 block U.S. 31
• Palmetto AR15 rifle valued at $450 and 30 rounds Winchester 5.56 ammunition valued at $20 reported stolen Sept. 28, 900 block West Washington Street
