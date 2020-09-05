County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:

• Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, 21, 700 block Fifth Avenue, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• William Timothy Allison, 50, 100 block Lasater Road, Laceys Spring, three counts negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument

• Keaundre Lamar Gholston, 21, 300 block South Blair Street, Florence, bond revoked on previous charge of unlawful possession of a concealed weapon

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:

• ATHENS — Black 2004 Gilbert TL utility trailer valued at $1,200, Kobalt miter saw valued at $450, Craftsman table saw valued at $300, generator valued at $800, Werner ladder valued at $300, bicycle valued at $250 and floor jack valued at $100 stolen between Sept. 1 and Sept. 2, 25000 block Camden Court

• ATHENS — Bauer circular saw valued at $90, Ridgid tool saw valued at $100 and Husqvarna leaf blower valued at $400

• MADISON — Zebra 110X14P10 printer head valued at $270 stolen between July 30 and Aug. 10, 25000 block Mahalo Circle

• ATHENS — Air conditioner valued at $100 stolen Sept. 1, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

• ATHENS — Electricity of unknown value stolen Sept. 2, 17000 block Elk Estates

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.

