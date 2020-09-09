County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Wendell Hyter Jr., 29, 4000 block North Memorial Park, Huntsville, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree burglary
• Heather Ann Lacy McCarty, 25, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, breaking and entering a vehicle
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Hi Point C9 9mm pistol valued at $140, seven Western Auto collectible trucks valued at $100, two sets of keys of unknown value, red Predator generator valued at $400, Nitrous Express bottle of nitrous oxide valued at $100 stolen Sept. 3, 15000 block York Lane
• ATHENS — .32 pistol of unknown make valued at $250 stolen Sept. 2, 14000 block Lucas Ferry Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $27,000 stolen between Jan. 1 and Sept. 4, 8000 block Jernigan Hollow Road
• MADISON — Murray lawnmower deck valued at $60, two flashlights valued at $69 and Hot Wheels collection valued at $300 stolen Sept. 4, 2000 block Towe Road
• ATHENS — Glock 42 .380 pistol valued at $400 stolen Sept. 4, 18000 block Belmont Drive
• ELKMONT — EBT card of unknown value stolen betwene Aug. 5 and Sept. 4, 20000 block Snow Lane
• ATHENS — Gray 2018 Toyota Camry valued at $29,000 stolen Sept. 6, 24000 block Peety Lane
• ELKMONT — U.S. currency valued at $3,750 stolen between May 31 and Sept. 6, 24000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road
• ATHENS — Samsung TV valued at $400, 10 Western Auto collectible toys valued at $1,050 stolen between Sept. 5 and Sept. 7, 15000 block York Lane
• TONEY — Mountain bike valued at $75 and ladies mountain bike valued at $75 stolen between Sept. 5 and Sept. 6, 27000 block Jeffery Lane
• ATHENS — Blue 2001 Ford Taurus valued at $2,500 stolen Sept. 7, 15000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Set of keys of unknown value stolen Sept. 7, 15000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Gasoline valued at $10 stolen Sept. 8, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
