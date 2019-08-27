County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Jesse Duane Wasserburger II, 23, of 6700 block Mooresville Road, Tanner, probation violations on previous convictions of second-degree assault and two counts manslaughter (non-family, other weapon)
• Lori Michelle Kirkland, 38, of 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree assault
• Jason Lee Wales, 35, of 29000 block McKee Road, Toney, warrant for making false report to law enforcement
• Amy Jessica Boyd, 48, of 1500 block West Washington Street, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) first-degree manufacturing controlled substance (amphetamine)
• Robert Lee Cook, 54, of 15000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Coleman computer bag valued at $50, U.S. currency valued at $250, Fossil watch valued at $125, Nixon watch valued at $275 and medications valued at $230 stolen during vehicle break-in between Aug. 22 and 23, 19000 block Holt Road
• ATHENS — Bronze 2002 Buick LaSabre valued at $1,500 stolen between June 15 and Aug. 23, 1000 block Jefferson Street
• ATHENS — Deer camera valued at $120 stolen between Aug.1 6 and 23, 21000 block Harris Road
• ATHENS — Alabama car tag valued at $40 stolen between Aug. 21 and 23, 14000 block Blackburn Road
• ATHENS — Yorkie dog valued at $400 stolen Aug. 24, 19000 block Alabama 251
• ARDMORE — Tailgate valued at $1,500 stolen Aug. 25, 28000 block Alabama 53
• ARDMORE — U.S. currency valued at $300 stolen Aug. 25, 24000 block Seventh Street
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Amber Lee Parker, 24, of 1600 block West Elm Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Crystal Seria Rippey, 33, of 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Paul Gene Adcock, 53, of 24000 block Alabama 251, Toney, DUI (alcohol)
• Kayla Reshae Oliver, 28, of 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Miscellaneous items valued at $157.14 stolen Aug. 25, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Medicaid card of no value, two non-negotiable instruments of no value, ID card of no value, U.S. currency valued at $317 and wallet valued at $10 stolen Aug. 25, 700 block Westmoreland Avenue
• 1/4-carat 14K bridal set valued at $550 and .45-carat princess cut solitaire of unknown value stolen Aug. 25, 16000 block Athens-Limestone Boulevard
• Damage valued at $20 to a glass bottle Aug. 25, 19000 block Racheals Loop
• 16-foot aluminum extension ladder valued at $107 stolen between Aug. 12 and 21, 300 block North Houston Street
• Blue Motorola phone of no value, Edge EAS starter kit valued at $129 and Edge Insight CTS2 valued at $399.96 stolen during a vehicle break-in between Aug. 21 and 22, 600 block West Pryor Street
• Diamond yellow and white gold men's ring of unknown value and boys' amethyst square stone ring valued at $500 stolen between July 23 and Aug. 23, 1700 block Pine Street
• Damage valued at $250 to a glass window and a door panel between Aug. 23 and 24, 100 block Edinburgh Drive
• BMX Hyper Spinner III valued at $100 stolen between Aug. 16 and 22, 700 block North Hine Street
