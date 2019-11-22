Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:

• James Nicholas Scott, 29, of 27000 block Alabama 251, Ardmore, probation violation on previous conviction for three counts of third-degree burglary

• Jeffrey Levi Hargrove, 33, of 24000 block Elkton Road, Athens, interference with a domestic violence emergency call

• Brandy Nichole Johnson, 28, of 22000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for third-degree burglary and violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime

• William David Putman, 28, of 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, bond revocation on previous charge of disorderly conduct - failure to obey a police officer

• Christina Gail Kimbrough, 27, of 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, bond revocation on previous charge of chemical endangerment of a child

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Thursday:

• ATHENS — Taurus .38-caliber pistol valued at $350 stolen Nov. 20, 15000 block U.S. 72

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Thursday.

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Thursday:

• Oven, four walls, record player, eight pieces of clothing and two 32-inch flatscreen television sets, total $1,190, damaged or stolen during burglary and criminal mischief Nov. 19, 200 block Crutcher Circle

