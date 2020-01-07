County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Phillip Woodrow Haggenmaker, 46, of 10000 block Poplar Point Road, Athens, probation violation on previous convictions of possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), manufacturing a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Ronald Edward Wilson, 32, of 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief
• Christopher Jay Vashel, 27, transient, third-degree criminal trespass
• Robert Benjamin Wiggins III, 53, of 20000 block Sandlin Road, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol)
• Kayla Shea Morris, 31, of 17000 block Parker Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
• Terry Ray Holden, 42, of Anderson/Rogersville, probation violation on previous conviction of possession of a controlled substance (opium or derivative)
• Kayla Shea Morris, 31, of 17000 block Parker Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Ryan James White, 42, of 16000 block Brooks Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Derrick Cornillous Shoulders, 39, of 300 block South Hines Street, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of possession of a controlled substance
• Michael Blake Garner, 29, of 14000 block Bluebird Lane, Athens, probation violation on previous convictions of second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Chime credit card valued at $1, CashApp credit card valued at $1, Social Security card valued at $1, Alabama driver's license valued at $36, CPR card valued at $1, U.S. currency valued at $30, two Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance cards valued at $2 and Coach wallet valued at $20 stolen between Jan. 2 and 3, 28000 block Upper Elkton Road
• ATHENS — T-Mobile LG cell phone valued at $75 stolen between Jan. 1 and 3, 14000 block Chris Way
• ELKMONT — Smith and Wesson SD40VE .40-caliber pistol valued at $350 stolen between July 20, 2019, and Dec. 25, 2019, 21000 block Cory James Way
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Lajarvis Cortez Malone, 36, probation revocation
• Daniel Alan Eubanks, 36, probation revocation
• Kayla Reshea Oliver, 28, theft of property
• Charlotte Evon Murray, 57, fourth-degree theft of property
• Maggie Lee Taylor, 45, public intoxication
• Tristan Tyler Gregory, 24, DUI (alcohol)
• Michael Kenneth Johnson, 56, DUI (alcohol)
• Castillo Dontae Carthen, 29, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Five ribeye steaks valued at $7.66 reported stolen Jan. 3, 600 block South Jefferson Street
• Stylo 4 smartphone valued at $420 and black bleach-stained jacket valued at $5 reported stolen Jan. 5, 1400 block Thrasher Boulevard
• U.S. currency valued at $68 reported stolen Jan. 5, 1500 block U.S. 72 East
• Black and Decker skill saw valued at $25 and Sawzall with white blade with American flag on it valued at $40 reported stolen Jan. 5, 400 block South Houston Street
• Nokia 3.1A smartphone valued at $175 reported stolen Jan. 5, 21000 block Athens-Limestone Boulevard
• Two containers of detergent valued at $25, two containers of fabric softener valued at $25 and container of Clorox valued at $8 reported stolen Jan. 5, 1000 block Sixth Avenue
• Porch light valued at $20 reported stolen Jan. 5, 1400 block Henry Drive
