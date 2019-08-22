County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Thomas Randolph Knight, 41, of 600 block Wright Street, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana and public intoxication
• Dana Marie Dunn, 36, of 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, endangering the welfare of a child (contributing to the delinquency of a minor) and probation violation on previous conviction of endangering the welfare of a child (contributing to the delinquency of a minor)
• Jeremy Phillip Harrell, 41, of 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, warrants for using false identity to obstruct justice and attempt to elude by any means
• Kenneth Durant Newell, 50, of 9900 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, warrants for two counts violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act
• Cameron Lee Parker, 31, of 700 block Flicker Lane, Athens, unauthorized use of a vehicle and bond revoked on previous charge of fourth-degree theft of property
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.