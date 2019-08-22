Arrest Reports
County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Thomas Randolph Knight, 41, of 600 block Wright Street, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana and public intoxication

• Dana Marie Dunn, 36, of 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, endangering the welfare of a child (contributing to the delinquency of a minor) and probation violation on previous conviction of endangering the welfare of a child (contributing to the delinquency of a minor)

• Jeremy Phillip Harrell, 41, of 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, warrants for using false identity to obstruct justice and attempt to elude by any means

• Kenneth Durant Newell, 50, of 9900 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, warrants for two counts violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act

• Cameron Lee Parker, 31, of 700 block Flicker Lane, Athens, unauthorized use of a vehicle and bond revoked on previous charge of fourth-degree theft of property

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Wednesday.

