County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Mason Anthony Thomas, 21, of 100 block West Ninth Street, Sylacauga, grand jury indictment for third-degree burglary
• Isaiah Hernandez Whitworth, 19, of 18000 block Hightower Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude and using false identity to obstruct justice
• Glenn Keith Hunter, 39, of 800 block Jackson Drive, Athens, second-degree theft
• Shelia Ann Ayala, 43, of 1700 block Townsend Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree possession of marijuana
• Maggie Taylor, 45, of 6500 block Northwest Sheri Drive, Huntsville, (Alabama State Troopers arrest) DUI (alcohol)
• Mark Travis Vincent, 38, of 19000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, probation violation on previous convictions of two counts making false report to law enforcement
• Terry Dewayne Worthey, 38, of 20000 block New Garden Road, Ardmore, non-support of a child
• Michael Alexander McCluskey, 31, of 25000 block Railroad Street, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ANDERSON — Jewelry valued at $812 stolen during a vehicle break-in Oct. 21, unknown block Abby Lane
• ATHENS — Red power washer valued at $350, Powermade generator valued at $700, Snap-on tools valued at $700, floor jack valued at $100 and seven screwdriver sets valued at $50 stolen Oct. 21, 16000 block New Cut Road
• ATHENS — Four Forgiato Classico rims valued at $6,000 and four Lexani tires valued at $1,000 stolen Oct. 20, 14000 block Bledsoe Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Noah Vincent Johnson, 21, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Toyota Camry valued at $1,000 reported stolen Oct. 21, 500 block U.S. 72 West
• Port chops valued at $5.09, bed with ched valued at $2.84, chicken wingette valued at $5.73, "PRM BS" strips valued at $6.20, chicken thighs valued at $4.53 and 1 pound "80 GB R" valued at $3.48 reported stolen Oct. 21, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
