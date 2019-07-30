County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Gary Edward Phillips, 40, of 22000 block Toone Road, Elkmont, extradition hold
• George Ray Jones, 44, of 20000 block Winfred Drive, Tanner, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Mark Allen Coble, 51, of 13000 block Scott Lane, Madison, DUI (alcohol)
• Elizabeth Sue Barron, 39, of 30000 block Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore, bond revoked/probation violation on previous charge/conviction of first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Luis Manuel Cintron Rivera, 22, of 1000 block East Centerbrook Street, Warshaw, Indiana, public intoxication
• Jamey Ray Thompson, 41, of 10000 block Segars Road, Madison, grand jury indictment for third-degree theft
• Ricky Glenn Smith, 54, of 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, warrant for third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Lauren Nicole Gatlin, 31, of 500 block West Pryor Street, Athens, public intoxication and resisting arrest
• Christopher Cody Usery, 27, of 27000 block Thach Road, Elkmont, attempt to elude
• John Wayne Davis, 44, of 600 block Malone Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Hunter Eugene Rose, 20, of 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, resisting arrest and probation violations on previous convictions of domestic violence (strangulation) and second-degree domestic violence (assault)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following theft Monday:
• ATHENS — Boat dock valued at $6,000 stolen betweenJuly 17 and 24, 8000 block Beechwood Road
• LESTER — Black 1999 UTLO trailer valued at $600 stolen between July 24 and 26, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
• ATHENS — Window screen valued at $150 stolen between July 25 and 26, 5000 block Bay Village Drive
• MADISON — Dell laptop valued at $2,000 and Dell backpack valued at $20 stolen during a vehicle break-in between July 27 and 28, 29000 block Old Railroad Bed Road
• HARVEST — Tools with BB on them valued at $1,500 stolen between July 7 and 20, 29000 block Copper Run
• ATHENS — 9 mm Keltec P3AT pistol valued at $400, Alabama ID valued at $1, U.S. currency valued at $180 and wallet and items valued at $1 stolen during a vehicle break-in July 28, 22000 block Yarbrough Road
• ATHENS — Red utility trailer valued at $300 stolen July 28, 19000 block Tillman Mill Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Monday.
