County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Brittney Leigh Hensley, 32, of 29000 block Maddox Street, Ardmore, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• George Carroll Farmer II, 44, of 20000 block Alabama 251, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Nicholas Scott Wagner, 51, of 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, menacing (intimidation)
• Tony Randall Royster, 42, of 23000 block Black Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction of possession of controlled substances
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ELKMONT — John Deere tractor valued at $19,500 stolen between April 20 and Aug. 26, 17000 block Witty Mill Road
• ATHENS — Keltech PF9 9 mm pistol valued at $350 stolen between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, 14000 block Eva Circle
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.