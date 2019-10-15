Seven Athens residents were arrested Friday at a "known drug house" on Hardy Street, records show.
Limestone County sheriff's spokesman Stephen Young confirmed Tuesday a search warrant obtained by Investigator Jamie King was executed Friday in the 700 block of Hardy Street in Athens.
King and deputies arrived to find Basil Cortlan Hicks, 29, of 409 Skyview Drive, and another man in or near a vehicle in the driveway.
The unidentified man tried to run from authorities but was apprehended a short time later, according to the arrest narrative. During a search of Hicks, the man and the vehicle, Young said authorities found the following:
• a bag of marijuana;
• a marijuana joint;
• one Xanax pill;
• nine alprazolam pills;
• one bag of methamphetamine;
• three counterfeit $100 bills;
• two counterfeit $50 bills;
• three counterfeit $20 bills;
• two sets of digital scales;
• documents belonging to another individual;
• a .40-caliber pistol;
• loose ammunition; and
• a shotgun sawed off within legal limits.
Young said most of the items were found inside the vehicle.
In the residence, deputies found firearms, a child and multiple adults in possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the narrative, there were several plastic bags containing drug residue in the home and a meth pipe in the bedroom. Young said the Limestone County Department of Human Resources was contacted regarding the child.
The following adults were arrested at the scene:
• Frank Thompson Jr., 61, of 718 Hardy St., Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Rose Marie Thompson, 56, of 718 Hardy St., Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Gary Wayne Gill, 53, of 716 1/2 Hardy St., Athens, loitering at a known drug house;
• James Eddie Jefferson, 53, of 707 Westmoreland Ave., Athens, loitering at a known drug house;
• Willie Mack Turner, 59, of 1906 S. Hines St., Athens, loitering at a known drug house;
• Hicks, possession of a controlled substance (meth), second-degree possession of marijuana and paraphernalia (sell); and
• Ashton Yevetteve Peoples, 27, of 510 Welch Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (meth), second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Records show Gill was on probation after pleading guilty in April 2018 to unlawful distribution/furnishing of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended and the rest to be served on probation.
Records provide a similar story for Jefferson, who pleaded guilty in April 2018 to first-degree theft by deception in Lauderdale County. He was also sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended and the rest to be served on probation.
In each loitering arrest, the related complaint says the accused was there "with the purpose to use or obtain narcotics."
Hicks and Gill remained in the Limestone County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $6,000 and $1,950, respectively.
