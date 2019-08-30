11 busted

Top row, from left, Antonio Nelson, Clinton Downs, Eric Meadows, Jason Shelton, Tony Royster and Jesse Meadows; bottom row, Amanda Brooks, Brandon Taylor, Dwight Meadows, Richard Kidd and Zachary Ebbert.

Eleven people were arrested Thursday afternoon after multiple complaints led to a search on Brownsferry Road.

The narcotics unit of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office received several reports of drug activity at a home in the 17000 block of Brownsferry Road, according to a post to their Facebook page. After looking into the reports, investigators obtained a warrant and searched the home around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Inside, they found methamphetamine, ammunition, weapons and drug paraphernalia. Eleven people who were also inside the residence were arrested on an array of charges.

They are as follows:

• Jason Michael Shelton, 41, of 300 block Buffalo Drive, Toney, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and loitering at a known drug house;

• Antonio Mufiax Nelson, 29, of 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), illegal possession of prescription medication, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering at a known drug house and violation of the Limestone County Community Corrections Program after previous conviction of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime;

• Tony Randall Royster, 42, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and loitering at a known drug house;

• Jesse Lee Meadows, 36, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Dwight Gordon Meadows, 60, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Eric Dan Meadows, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Zachary Moore Ebbert, 27, of 22000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, loitering at a known drug house;

• Richard Lee Kidd, 48, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering at a known drug house;

• Clinton Eugene Downs, 58, of 12000 block Rainbow Way, Elkmont, possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Amanda Michele Brooks, 41, of 23000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering at a known drug house and violation of the Limestone County Community Corrections Program after previous conviction of first-degree criminal mischief; and

• Brandon Wesley Taylor, 43, of 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering at a known drug house, second-degree promoting prison contraband.

LCSO noted some individuals may face additional charges because their probation or bond was violated.

