Two Harvest residents were arrested Tuesday on trafficking and possession charges after a search of their home.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and other deputies arrived Tuesday morning at a home on Old Railroad Bed Road. Inside, they found almost 400 Xanax bars, 75 THC oil cartridges, THC wax, THC edibles and about a half pound of marijuana, according to a post to the narcotics unit's Facebook page, titled Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit: Safe Streets Project.
THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, responsible for the "high" one feels from consuming the plant or its smoke.
Anthony David Lewis, 25, and Kaylyn Renee Payne, 19, both of 1556 Old Railroad Bed Road, were each arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (synthetic narcotic – smuggle) and possession of drug paraphernalia, records show.
Lewis and Payne remained in the Limestone County Jail Wednesday with bail set at $3,500 each.
