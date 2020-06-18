An Athens man and an Elkmont woman were arrested as part of a narcotics investigation that included a high-speed, multistate chase and a fight between the man and a deputy Wednesday, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
David Brian McKinney, 40, of 22000 block Carey Road, first led narcotics investigators on a foot pursuit before stealing a black Ford Explorer and starting a high-speed chase through northwestern Limestone County and even into Tennessee before wrecking the vehicle north of Elkmont.
McKinney then exited the vehicle and tried to run again before getting into a physical altercation with a deputy that resulted in each being taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment, according to social media posts by LCSO.
McKinney now faces charges of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, first-degree theft of property and drug trafficking.
After his arrest, LCSO Spokesperson Stephen Young said narcotics investigators searched McKinney's home, where they found a significant amount of cash and 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine.
Rylea Savanna Holt, 23, of 19000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, was also at the home, and was arrested. She is charged with one count drug trafficking.
