On Friday, teams from Athens High School and Athens Renaissance School competed in the Scholars Bowl at Athens State University.
“Everything was kind of made possible by working with Ms. Wagner. I’m giving all the credit in the world to Ms. Wagner being so open with their information and being such a good mentor to me,” ARS Sponsor Joseph Illg said of the AHS Sponsor Angela Wagner.
This was Illg’s first year with the ARS team.
“This team I had, I was very impressed with them. They lost their first match, but it kind of got better and better, and we ended up beating Huntsville High in the last match 190 to 170,” Illg said. “We’re going to start preparing for matches next year. This is a nice stepping stone for us as we sort of build the program and compete both state level and get signed up for the national competitions as well.”
“I’m super excited to work with the team. It’s rare to find young people have that grit and resilience to work through challenges like that. It was it was really special to be a part of, Illg said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.