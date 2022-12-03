Name: Ashley King
School: Johnson Elementary School
Grade(s) taught: Kindergarten, 1st, 4th.and 5th
Subject(s) taught: All (Right now Math and Science)
Post secondary education: Athens State University
How many years have you been teaching? 8
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? 7
What led you to choose your career path in education? Ever since I can remember, I have always wanted to become a teacher. My high school math teacher, Mrs. Becky Faulk Makins helped me know this is my calling. She allowed me to peer tutor and help out any and all students. I was able to feel what it was like to reach people and help them understand. All my life, I have loved math; I have always understood it. As I grew older, I watched my peers and other students struggle and express their disgust for math. Mrs. Mankins allowed me to help some of those understand. I loved that feeling of “ah ha.” I knew I wanted to do this forever.
Educators have faced a lot of adversity lately. What is one way you have grown professionally? Professionally, I have grown through various AMSTI trainings, leadership meetings, and professional learning committees. AMSTI and the professional learning committees have helped me build my content knowledge. It has also allowed me to learn and collaborate with my peers. All the leadership meetings, whether it be school led or math leadership, I have learned how to not only help my kids grow but my school, grade level, and my district.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? The thing I enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools is my family at Johnson Elementary School. They support me and help me succeed in any and all things. Our school is built with love, and you can feel it every morning when you walk through the doors.
What is one thing you have accomplished that you are most proud of? Being a mom is my most proud accomplishment. I have been blessed to not only have my two beautiful children, but I also get to be a second mom to so many. I am so proud of every child I have had the privilege of teaching.
Favorite book? Divergent series
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Playing with my sweet children
What piece of advice do you always give your students? I have a quote from Jimmy Casas’s book Culturize, that I have told most every group of students I have had: “You only need one person to believe in you. It is a lot easier if that person is you!” …. Plus Mrs. King is always there believing too!
