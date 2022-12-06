Name: Ashley St Cyr
School: Alabama Connections Academy
Grade(s) taught: I am currently teaching grades 6-8th, but I have taught all grades Kindergarten-8th
Subject(s) taught: Currently teaching 8th grade Language Arts and Middle School Dyslexia Intervention
Post secondary education: I graduated with my Bachelor’s Degree from Mississippi State University in Curriculum and Instruction. I finished my Master’s Degree at The University of Texas in the area of Literacy Education. I have some post graduate work in Online Teaching and Design from Mississippi College.
How many years have you been teaching? This is my 14th year teaching
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? This is my 3rd year with Limestone County at ALCA
What led you to choose your career path in education? I cannot ever remember a time that I did not feel called to teach. I had amazing educators growing up that I am still in contact with today. They formed a love of teaching within me that I have always desired to share with others.
Educators have faced a lot of adversity lately. What is one way you have grown professionally? Working at ALCA has truly transformed me professionally. I have always been technologically savvy, but working in the virtual setting, I have had to really think creatively and beyond the box to reaching students and families with quality instruction. Completely changing how I have always done things to finding ways that are needed to teach students in this environment have pushed me to levels I didn’t know was possible.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? Working for Limestone County via ALCA has given me back my passion I have for teaching. I truly love being able to meet and support students and families all over the state. It is a unique learning environment that I am so honored to be able to call home.
What is one thing you have accomplished that you are most proud of? I would say cooking club in a virtual school setting is definitely an accomplishment I am most proud of. It is one of our biggest and most active clubs in middle school. We explore kitchen tools and safety together, as well as, cooking a yummy recipe each month. Being able to give the kids this experience is something I am very proud to be part of.
Favorite book? Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen is my forever favorite.
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? I love to spend time with my family. We love to watch movies on the inflatable screen in our back yard and enjoy all that North Alabama has to offer.
What piece of advice do you always give your students? Do what is right, not what is easy.
