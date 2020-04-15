The student services team at Calhoun Community College will host two Netflix party movie nights for students. The first movie night will feature “The Pursuit of Happyness” at 7 p.m. today, and the second will feature “Murder Mystery” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23.
“We understand how the COVID-19 pandemic has really impacted our student’s social lives and has also hindered their opportunities to do fun things such as having a movie night with friends,” said Dr. Patricia Wilson, Calhoun’s vice president of student services. “Student life and engagement is a vital piece of each student’s college experience, and we wanted to create something fun that would allow them to engage with one another while remaining safe at home.”
The college is using Netflix Party to host. Those participating will need to use Google Chrome on a desktop or laptop to login to their Netflix account. Once logged in, students should also login to Calhoun’s Blackboard and click on the Netflix Party link about 30 minutes before the movie’s start time. Participants can also visit www.netflixparty.com for directions to download the Netflix Party extension on Chrome.
Participating in the live chat during the movie is optional, but you can see it on the right side of your screen during the show.
“While it can become a bit frustrating to not see friends or other people around campus every day, we hope this creative use of technology will help students keep in touch with friends and possibly make new ones even while social distancing,” said Kelly Hovater, Calhoun's student activities coordinator. For those participating in the live chat, Calhoun’s Distance Learning team will be on standby to assist with any technical difficulties.
For more information, visit calhoun.edu/campus-calendar/ and click on the date of the movie night you would like to attend.
