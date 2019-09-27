Students in kindergarten through third grade, and their parents, will be seeing a new kind of report card this year at Athens City Schools.
The report cards, now called Standards Based Parent Reports, are a new way to measure, assess and report student progress under the city schools' project-based learning model, according to a press release from Ginger Hickman, public information officer for ACS.
The first nine weeks reports are expected to go home Oct. 23.
Each city academy — formerly elementary school — focuses on teaching content-based core standards using a project-based learning approach, and the way teachers report student progress is changing to reflect this.
Hickman said the new grading system helps the schools answer the new question presented by project-based learning — how does a teacher measure real understanding? The answer is by reading the signs of progress.
The standards-based report card is a more logical and complementary grading system to measure student progress and success in a project-based learning environment, according to the press release.
The teaching model has shifted, so the reporting of progress is shifting to better assess and monitor student progress, Hickman said.
Parents learned about this new method at the beginning of the school year at the first parent-teacher organization/parent-teacher fellowship meetings. Flyers were also sent home to parents outlining the basic reports. Also included was a printed version of an online list of frequently asked questions and their answers.
Any parents with questions about the new grading process should talk to their elementary school principal or call Elementary Curriculum and Instruction Coordinator Amy Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.