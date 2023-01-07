On New Years Eve the Athens Alehouse and Cellar blocked off the street and welcomed around 500 plus people to a bash to bring in the new year.
DJ Zillion and guests enjoyed the family friendly street party until after midnight.
“The kids really had the most fun dancing,” Lori Hill said. “The kiddos had a great time.”
“It’s great that people from Athens didn’t have to drive very far. I think people appreciated having somewhere to go,” Hill said.
The Alehouse looks forward to St. Patrick’s Day when it will host another family friendly party.
The street will be blocked off and Irish band Andrew’s Legend will lead the crowd in a party throughout the evening.
More details will be available on the Athens Alehouse social media as the event nears.
