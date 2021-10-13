The Athens Saturday Market is scheduled for Saturday. The event takes place at 409 Green St. from 8 a.m. — noon.
“We will have a special fall craft for the kids to make and they can trick or treat at each of the vendor booths,” Market Manager Kat Greene said in a press release received by The News Courier.
Local produce and goods will be sold.
According to the press release, Taylor Burton of the Silver Silos will provide live music from 9-11 a.m.
Happi Pappi Beignet truck will be there with breakfast food items.
All the produce is locally and naturally grown in North Alabama or the Tennessee Valley and is certified by the Alabama Farmers Market.
Local master gardeners will also be in attendance.
