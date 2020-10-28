Current and future police officers and firefighters for the City of Athens will now be making more money, thanks to a pay increase approved by the City Council during its meeting Monday.
The Council voted 4-0 to add $6,000 and $3,000 to the base pay of the city's police officers and firefighters, respectively. This increase is included in each step of the city's pay scale. Councilman Chris Seibert was unable to attend the meeting due to illness.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he originally submitted adding $6,000 to each pay scale, but once the Council factored in the built-in overtime hours and pay that is part of the firefighters' schedule, the rate was lowered.
“It puts us in the range that is in the middle or above many of the surrounding cities,” Marks said. "I'm really proud of the action our City Council took for our first responders. We are one of the fastest-growing cities in the state of Alabama. We've got to pay our folks comparable pay. We can't be a training ground.”
Marks said the pay increase would cost the city $650,000 annually. He said the funds to cover the first year of the increase will come from a contingency fund created in 2012 when a 1% sales tax increase was adopted. After that, the raise must be factored into the City's budget.
The base annual salary for new members of Athens Police Department is now around $42,000, compared to Madison County at $40,747.20, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at $41,277.20, Madison City at $42,964.48 and Huntsville at $46,675.
The base salary for new members of Athens Fire & Rescue is now around $36,000, compared to Florence at $34,506.72, Hartselle at $35,971.20, Madison City at $36,489.44, Decatur at $37,285.87 and Huntsville at $38,979.20.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the pay increase, along with the City approving funds to hire four additional officers as part of the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, will definitely help his department.
“We will be able to retain more officers and attract more qualified candidates,” he said. “We got the pay up a good bit, which makes us more competitive.”
Johnson said he appreciates the efforts of Marks and the Council for working on this issue.
“This is a positive first step, and I really appreciate their support,” he said.
Though unavailable for comment before press time Tuesday, Interim Fire Chief James Hand told the Council at previous meetings that an increase to the pay scale would aid his department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.