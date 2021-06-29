Public events are working their way back on to the calendar as the COVID-19 pandemic comes more under control. After taking a year off, nonprofit group Athens Arts League is once again hosting a summer series.
It began last month with Latin pop band SOL, and next up is self-described “psychedelic jam rock” Tres Locos from Huntsville. They will be playing from 6–9 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at High Cotton Arts, 103 W. Washington St., near The Square in Athens. Admission is free.
“They are a regular in the Huntsville music scene and will be coming to Athens to perform their style of jamming blues rock,” said Athens Arts League board member Garth Lovvorn.
Lovvorn said the nonprofit has been hosting the series for several years and is looking forward to even more shows down the road.
A food truck will be available, and people who purchase alcohol from one of a handful of locations on The Square may bring it to the show so long is the beverage is in an appropriate blue cup for the entertainment district.
“I think it's important to host events like this,” he said. “The people of Athens need different events at different venues to add a bit of diversity. We are trying to play our part to help create a thriving musical community.”
Lovvorn said he feels like the people of Athens and Limestone County are ready for events like concerts to come back. He said he attended Saturday's Singing on The Square featuring Matt Prater along with a crowd of 600 to 700 people.
According to Lovvorn, the Arts League will be welcoming singer-songwriter Lindsey Hinkle next month. He said the summer music series is supposed to be held the first Saturday of each month in the summer, but the July event was pushed back due to the Fourth of July holiday.
Lovvorn said there will be a vintage truck show on The Square that night that visitors can also check out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.