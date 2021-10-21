Sallie Cowart Brock announced the publication of They Dared to Soar! Memories of the Music, a history of the storied Athens High School Golden Eagle Band program.
The book-launch will be Tuesday, November 9 at the Athens-Limestone Public Library. The book can also be pre-ordered online for $100 at https://theydaredtosoar.wixsite.com/theydaredtosoar/reserve-my-copy
If pre-ordered, the book can either be shipped or picked up at the launch.
Proceeds from the book will directly benefit the Athens High School Golden Eagle Band program, according to Brock from the press release received by the News Courier.
According to the release, the book looks at the history of the program from 1938-2000, with selections from “The Early Years,” “The Cowart Era,” and The Havely Era.”
Along with the history of Athens itself, the book will also have 300 pages of interviews from former band members as well as 500 vintage and recent photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.