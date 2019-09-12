Athens-based Optimal GEO Inc. has acquired assets that will generate approximately $2 million of annual revenue for the small business, officials announced recently.
The geospatial services firm entered into an agreement with Precision Aerial Reconnaissance LLC, according to a press release. Among PAR's assets are survey and mapping contracts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Geological Survey.
Tim Summey also joined Optimal GEO to support the growth of the business relationships with USACE and USGS.
Optimal GEO officials said the company would fulfill the agreements immediately.
“This is an exciting time to be part of Optimal GEO, both for the opportunities this acquisition provides our employees and to further expand our professional geospatial services within the federal government.” said John Merritt, vice president of programs at Optimal GEO.
Optimal GEO Chief Operating Officer Mark Brooks said the firm continues to evaluate strategic growth opportunities.
“The assets acquired from PAR are a natural fit into Optimal GEO’s geospatial portfolio,” he said.
Downtown firm
Optimal GEO moved to downtown Athens in June 2017 from Decatur. Brooks previously told The News Courier the draw to Athens was partially owed to two of the company's investors being from here.
"We are thrilled to have a growing, high-tech business like Optimal GEO in downtown Athens,” Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said. “A business that brings this number of professionals into our city on a daily basis makes a huge impact in the economics of our restaurants and shops.”
Richardson added the demographic of young professionals is high on the list to recruit into the city's residential ranks.
“Our challenge is to provide choices attractive to these young people,” she said. “They may not be interested in homeownership. Apartments and downtown living come to mind."
