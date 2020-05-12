Mosquitoes beware. The Athens Street Department has you and your extended family in its sights.
Vector control crews began spraying for mosquitoes Monday in Athens, said Holly Hollman, communications specialist for the city.
Using the same routes and schedule as last year, crews will continue the mosquito-control program from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight and Wednesday, weather permitting, she said.
The trucks used to control the insects cannot fog in the rain or when wind speeds exceed 10 mph, Hollman said. So, crews will adjust the route on holidays and skip days when rain or high wind occurs, she said.
Beekeepers inside the city limits should contact Brad Gee by email at bgee@athensal.us or by phone at 256-262-1415 to make sure crews know the location of your hives.
Maps, spray
Residents can visit https://bit.ly/MosquitoMaps to view spraying routes, times and dates. There are two maps — a city map that shows the vectors, times and days for spraying; and an apartment and pond map that displays routes, times and days for spraying apartment property, large areas and drainage basins.
The spray used against mosquitoes is a compound called Kontrol 30-30, which is a mixture of 30% permethrin and 30% piperonyl butoxide, Gee said. The remaining 40% is an inert oil, he said.
