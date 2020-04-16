Athens school board members on Thursday sanctioned virtual board meetings and gave the superintendent more power to make decisions amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The board approved a resolution to boost Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay's authority during an 11 a.m. called meeting. The resolution allows the superintendent and the board to hold virtual school board meetings rather than traditional meetings during the state of emergency. It also lets the superintendent take some actions during the state of emergency without having to bring matters before the board, such as accepting bids.
These actions include closing a school facility, directing staff assignments, determining which staff members are essential or nonessential, reassigning employees and limiting or repurposing school grounds or buildings for community service.
The resolution requires Holladay to consult the board "as feasible and appropriate" and provide regular reports of his handling of the closure and guidance from health authorities, the governor and state superintendent. It also asks that he let board members know what he's doing "as soon as practical" and "preferably in advance of such action."
He must then publicly report any actions he's taken at the next scheduled board meeting.
When it comes to purchasing goods or services for the district during the state of emergency, the board's resolution allows the superintendent to waive the requirements for advertising for bids and competitive bid procedures. However, the superintendent must document why waiving the requirement was necessary "to prevent physical injury to persons or to property of the school district."
Those interested can visit https://bit.ly/ACBOEagenda to view the complete agenda for Thursday's board meeting and the full text of the resolution.
