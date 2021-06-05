The Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama is set to begin its summer programs Monday. Candace Byrd-Vinson, director of the Athens Boys and Girls Club since August 2019, is excited, especially since they weren’t able to offer their typical summer program last year due to COVID-19.
“This summer, we will be at full capacity,” Byrd-Vinson said. “We’re going to have our camp, which will allow the kids to participate on The Square. We’re also going to have our STEM projects with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Center.”
Other programs that will be held include field trips, movies, swimming and going to the Cook’s Museum.
This is an opportunity for the kids to have fun, and for Byrd-Vinson, that’s what it’s all about.
“Not only are they having fun, but they’re being educated as well,” she said.
The summer programs will run until July 30. The summer club hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
With her 13 years of a teaching and coaching background in Lawrence County, plus a 2018 induction into the Limestone Sports Hall of Fame, she finds herself in a position that translates well from her previous experiences.
“I’m just continuing to pour into the kids by educating them and teaching them life skills,” she said. “Our mission is to make sure that the kids are learning to be productive, caring and responsible citizens. We just want to continue to keep them on the right track, and whoever needs us the most, we’re there for them.”
The annual registration fee is $20 per child. The club is open to all school-aged kids, from kindergarten through 12th grade. Online applications can be filled out online at bgcnal.com.
