Athens City Council members are expected to vote on a $31.5 million budget for fiscal year 2020 when they meet Monday. But, they would still have to decide how to hire seven new police officers should they choose to do so, as well as which groups should receive appropriations in the coming year.
City Clerk Annette Barnes gave council members a quick overview of the proposed FY 2020 general fund budget during the city's annual budget hearing Thursday at City Hall. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 31, 2020.
Council President Harold Wales and council members Joseph Cannon, Wayne Harper and Chris Seibert met with various department heads to hear their individual budget requests. Councilman Frank Travis was absent because he is the hospital.
The city is projecting $31,505,000 in revenues against $31,051,163 in expenses in FY 2020, a surplus of $453,837, which would be set aside for discretionary spending. The money will likely be used for the annual appropriations the council makes to various agencies that provide services to residents. However, that is something the council will have to decide.
Barnes said the council will likely approve the proposed budget at the council's regular meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall. Here is her overview of the proposed budget:
The budget does not include $453,837 in discretionary funds, which is typical. The council handles those appropriations later, likely in late October.
"To stay within this budget, we will have $453,000 that we can appropriate to outside agencies," Wales noted.
Last year, Barnes said the city had $452,000 to appropriate.
“So, we don't have a lot of wiggle room to do a whole lot other than level funding,” she said.
The proposed budget shows a 5.3% increase in expenditures and a 5.1% increase in revenues over the previous fiscal year, Barnes said.
"We always budget revenues very conservatively, because we want a cushion in there," she said. "We don't want to get very aggressive with revenue (projections). And, we try to budget expenditures very realistically, anticipating anything that could happen."
Looking at revenues, Barnes said 40% of the city's revenues come from sales tax.
"We have seen in the past two years a 5% increase in sales tax," she said. "The biggest increase you will see as far as revenues go are building inspections. That is all of our permit fees, building, electrical, plumbing permits."
She said officials had talked about the city expecting 2,700 new lots (in the coming few years).
"That revenue has grown significantly this year," she said. "The 9.9% we think is a conservative estimate. So, we are going to see some growth there."
Wales asked, "Just because we have 2,700 lots, where does the revenue come in? I figure the revenue won't come in until they start construction."
Barnes said that was correct and that the 9.9% projected growth reflects when builders come in to buy building and other permits.
"We have seen an explosion of that this past year," she said.
Court collections down
Court system revenues have been a sensitive issue the past few years because they have been declining and the city wants that trend reversed. Barnes said from 2016-17, revenues decreased 20%, and from 2017-18 another 37%.
"This year, they've come up a little bit," Barnes said.
Through August of this year compared to August of last year, court revenues are up about 28%.
"They are still 40% below what they were in 2016, so we are starting to see that increase gradually," she said.
Recreation, cemetery
Recreation, which is part of the Cemetery, Parks and Recreation Department, saw a $20,000 increase in revenues simply because of the increase in participation in various sports and teams playing at the Sportsplex, recreation center and swimming pool.
As for the cemetery, Barnes said the city has not increased the cost of plots, and she does not expect an increase this year. She said there are no plots available in the city of Florence, so some people come here to have loved ones buried.
For continued coverage of the proposed FY 2020 budget, including Streets, Sanitation, Police, Athens Fire & Rescue and other departments, see Saturday's edition of The News Courier.
