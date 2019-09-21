Athens residents may get seven new police officers.
They may get three new firefighters and a new fire engine, too.
And, they will certainly get two new garbage and trash routes in the coming fiscal year.
All of these requests — triggered by expected residential growth from the incoming Toyota-Mazda plant and related industries — are part of the proposed fiscal year 2020 budget unveiled during the city’s annual budget hearing Thursday at City Hall.
The council is expected to vote on the budget during its regular meeting Monday.
There was no opposition to the requests at the hearing, but the requests for police officers, unlike the firefighters, fire engine and garbage routes and trucks, have not been budgeted and would need a $700,000 funding source to become reality.
Police Chief Floyd Johnson told council members the department needs 30 more officers by 2030, assuming the city grows at the projected rate.
Officials say they are expecting 2,700 residential lots in the new few years. More people means more crime fighting and other police-related services.
Johnson said his department’s starting pay, among the lowest for any city its size in the state, needs to be increased in order to attract and keep officers. He said his department also needs to increase the steps on the salary schedule from 11 to 17 steps to keep experienced officers from going to higher-paying surrounding departments.
To that end, he said his department needs seven more officers in FY 2020, seven more in FY 2021, five more each year through 2024 and three more each year through 2030.
“We need competitive pay for our officers and dispatchers just to keep what we’ve already got,” he said. “And, we desperately need 14 new positions by the end of 2021, and we’d like to get as many as 30 more by 2030.”
The department currently has 39 certified police officers but is frequently losing new officers to other departments, sometimes immediately after paying for their police academy and other training, Johnson said. The chief said officers leave because of pay, department size (the number of existing officers per capita, which affects officer safety and workload) and other factors.
Keeping enough officers and dispatchers is an almost insurmountable challenge when pay is too low, Johnson said.
In the past, Athens has employed 1.8 officers per 1,000 citizens, which totaled 48 officers. The average of the cities of similar populations and police departments staffed similar to Athens — six larger and six smaller — is 2.8 officers per capita.
However, APD isn’t even at 48 officers anymore. They are down to 39, Johnson said. He said APD does not need to be at 2.8 per capita, but it certainly needs to be at 1.8 per capita without growth and higher with the residential growth being predicted.
“The department has had nine resignations in the past 10 months, and it takes more than a year to get a rookie officer trained and ready to take his or her first call,” said Capt. Trevor Harris, who conducted an exhaustive study of pay and other issues for Thursday’s hearing. (See more on the police department study in Tuesday’s edition.) Johnson said the department has not had an increase in shift premium since 2003. Second-shift officers receive 15 cents more per hour, and third-shift officer receive 20 cents per hour. He proposed increasing that to 50 cents for second and $1 per hour for third.
Athens Fire & Rescue
Athens Fire Chief Bryan Thornton said he needs $280,000 to hire three new firefighters, which covers pay, benefits, training and turnout gear. He is also seeking a $950,000 Quint aerial pumper with ladder, for Station 2.
“We need three firefighters to get us to NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) standards,” Thornton said. “That would bring the department to 42 firefighters at three stations.”
Sanitation
Sanitation Director Earl Glaze’s FY 2020 budget includes money for two new equipment operators and a new trash truck to handle a new garbage route. He said a truck converted to take compressed natural gas, which is much cheaper than gasoline, would cost around $200,000. He said the city needs one new route now and will need another fairly soon to handle the expected incoming residential growth.
