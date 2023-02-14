Over the weekend the AHS and AMS cheer teams competed in the Universal Cheer Association National High School Cheerleading Championship and International Cheer Union World Cheerleading Championship in Orlando.
“We began practice in April learning foundational cheerleading skills. For most, this is their first experience with competition style cheer. We attended camp in June at Ole Miss. In August, we had a fantastic choreographer come in and make our routines come to life,” AMS Coach Allison Walker said.
The high school team began practicing a month earlier.
“We began practice in March learning to stunt with our new team mates. We attended camp in June at Ole Miss. We had choreography in July where we learned our routine. We practiced 3 days a week for most of the summer and beginning in August, we practiced everyday,” AHS Coach Nicole Stockman said.
Both teams practiced for the competition daily.
“We began practice everyday for 3 hours a day. Within those three hours, these hard working athletes would run these routines many times and perfect each section of the routine. We started off the season with a routine we knew we could build on,” Walker said.
“We practiced for 2.5 hours everyday since August and had several groups who came in even over holiday breaks to practice! These girls ran this difficult routine “full out” multiple times every practice,” Stockman said.
As the teams progressed through the season they tackled increasingly difficult tasks in preparation for the event.
“As the season went on, these girls were determined to up the difficult each time.. and they did! Their goal has always been to be better than they were the day before and that is what kept them going,” Walker said.
According to Walker, the most impactful part of the trip was seeing the girls support each other.
“The most impactful part for me was watching these girls take care of and support each other. It is no secret that this is a very strenuous trip full of trials and triumphs. They were each others biggest fans and constantly encouraged each other to keep going,” she said.
She went on to say, “aside from that, watching the pure joy on their faces as our Varsity team won a National Title made my heart explode. I will never forget it!”
For Stockman, it was the team dinner.
“It is always so nice seeing these girls all dolled up and just hanging out as friends,” Stockman said.
Both coaches are proud of the way their teams performed in Orlando.
“I feel like I can take a deep breath. All of their hard work paid off and i’m proud of where this program is headed. The Junior High division is a very tough division,” Walker said. “This group of 8th graders were the very first Athens Middle Schoolers to place top 3 in the Nation and now they’ve done that twice. It was an honor to represent Athens City Schools as they received these titles.”
“We have been chasing this dream for 6 years and to finally attain it is unbelievable,” Stockman said.
Athens Cheer, composed of 3 teams, placed as follows:
Athens High School Team Black
1st Place Super Varsity/National High School Cheerleading Championship (awarded Gold Medal and White Championship Jacket)
1st Place Super Varsity/World School Cheerleading Championship (awarded Gold Medal and White Championship Jacket)
Athens High School Team Gold
3rd Place Small Junior Varsity Game Day/ National High School Cheerleading Championship (awarded the Bronze Medal)
9th Place Small Junior Varsity/National High School Cheerleading Championship
Athens Middle School
2nd Place Junior High/World School Cheerleading Championship (awarded Silver Medal)
3rd Place Large Junior High/ National High School Cheerleading Championship (awarded Bronze Medal)
9th Place Junior High Game Day/National High School Cheerleading Championship
In addition to the Athens wins, James Clemens Varsity Cheer achieved Small Varsity D1 champions out of 113 teams, the largest division at NHSCC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.