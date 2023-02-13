Athens Cheer is bringing home National and World titles after bringing it all to the mat at competition.
The Athens Cheer Program recently sent 75 student-athletes to compete in the Universal Cheer Association National High School Cheerleading Championship and International Cheer Union World Cheerleading Championship at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World Resort. These competitions are the pinnacle of cheerleading competitions for high school cheerleaders across the country. Competitions ran Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12, with teams judged on spirit, crowd engagement, use of props and motions, stunt techniques, showcase ability, energy, and more.
Athens Cheer, composed of 3 teams, placed as follows:
Athens High School Team Black
● 1st Place Super Varsity/National High School Cheerleading Championship (awarded Gold Medal and White Championship Jacket)
● 1st Place Super Varsity/World School Cheerleading Championship (awarded Gold Medal and White Championship Jacket)
Athens High School Team Gold
● 3rd Place Small Junior Varsity Game Day/ National High School Cheerleading Championship (awarded the Bronze Medal)
● 9th Place Small Junior Varsity/National High School Cheerleading Championship Athens Middle School
● 2nd Place Junior High/World School Cheerleading Championship (awarded Silver Medal)
● 3rd Place Large Junior High/ National High School Cheerleading Championship (awarded Bronze Medal)
● 9th Place Junior High Game Day/National High School Cheerleading Championship
According to Linda Moore, Athens High School, and Athens Middle School Athletic Director, “I have seen firsthand the work these young ladies and coaches put in. The white jackets, trophies, and medals were well deserved. We are so proud of them!”
This is the sixth year for Athens Cheer to compete and the first year to win at Nationals and Worlds. Athens High School Cheer is coached by Nicole Stockman, Kristy Dillard, Tasia Farmer, and Wesley Russell. Athens Middle School Cheer is coached by Alli Walker, Stacy Willoughby, and Madelyn Holmes. Both programs fall under the leadership of Athens City Schools Cheer Coordinator, Gia Russell.
“We are so proud of all of our Athens Cheer Teams and Coaches and their hard work, dedication, and spirit. They did an amazing job representing Athens City Schools in the National and World Cheerleading Competitions. It’s great to be a Golden Eagle!” said Beth Patton, Superintendent of Athens City Schools.
