Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson has some sage advice for motorists heading to school in Athens this week and next.
"Slow down and be careful. Expect backups before and after school, and adjust your time accordingly," he said.
Classes at the new Athens Bible School off U.S. 31 begin Thursday.
Meanwhile, classes at the new Athens High School and Athens Middle School, also off U.S. 31, begin Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Although start and end times for the public and private school systems will be staggered to alleviate traffic, once traffic from the three schools begins, "It's gonna be a process, and there is no rushing through there at all, especially at those busy intersections," Johnson said.
Motorists can expect the most difficult navigating to occur the first week to 10 days of school, Johnson said.
"Then it will get better," he said.
Still, there are some challenges at hand.
"The issue is at Pryor Street and U.S. 31," Johnson said. "As of this morning, work was not complete. What they've got to do now is finish the paving part and the turn lanes. They are just not complete and not striped yet. I think they are gonna have to come in and repave most of that. There may be a day they can do that, but that would be up to the city."
The sheer volume of traffic in a tight area is one issue.
"First of all, there is going to be a lot of traffic in that few-blocks area around both schools (AHS and ABS)," Johnson said. "The first week will be more chaotic than usual, then it gets a little better because people get acclimated."
The bad news this year is the closing of the Forrest Street bridges. It increased traffic on Alabama 251, which adds extra congestion to the school traffic when school starts. The bridges, located just east of U.S. 31, were deemed structurally deficient and had to be replaced. They have been closed to traffic since March 4.
"The area is just going to be busy due to 251. There is nothing we can do about the bridges being out, so we've got some issues there," Johnson said.
The good news is work on Golden Eagle Drive, which runs from Pryor Street behind Jack's and the Athens City Schools Central Office to the high school, has been completed and will take the ninth-grade traffic to the back of the high school and disperse it in a different direction, the chief said. On the front side of the school (U.S. 31), grades 10, 11 and 12 will enter and exit.
"They should be used to the pattern, but I'm sure there will be some adjustments," the chief said of the older students.
When the new Athens middle and high schools opened last year, navigating the way to school was "a whole new world" for all the middle-schoolers and all the high schoolers, Johnson said. This time around, it will only be a new world for one grade at each school, the chief said.
Athens Police Department doesn't have the staff to try to direct traffic at Athens City and Athens Bible schools. Still, Johnson has faith in the new infrastructure near the schools.
"The best option is to let it do what it's designed to do," Johnson said.
Other schools
At other sites, traffic will be the issue it always has been, the chief said, including at U.S. 72 and Athens Intermediate School.
"That is a constant problem, and we will have to watch that," Johnson said. "It's confusing in that area. There is a lot of traffic in the area to try to get through. And parents have to get used to the timing."
Athens Middle School is now at the old high school off U.S. 31, while iAcademy at Athens Elementary has moved to the campus off Clinton Street. A new Athens Elementary campus is planned for construction over the next couple of years.
"That is a neverending process, as well," Johnson said. "But, we will use the same (traffic) pattern as when it was the middle school and the (temporary) high school."
He urges motorists at both locations to slow down and be careful.
Johnson hopes Athens Middle School will eventually have entrance and exit locations at one place.
"But we are not there yet, and it will take a lot of work before we can get it," he said.
In the meantime, before classes begin, Johnson said he has asked the engineers to look at the traffic lights in the area to make sure the timing of the lights is right.
"We will try and work with everybody, and if we have issues, we will work with the state and Public Works (Department) to make any improvements we can make," the chief said.
