It's becoming common for millennials to change jobs, take jobs in fields unrelated to their college majors and accept pay that in some cases hasn’t changed for years.
Some take jobs out of state and transfer to the next opportunity. Some are attracted by a new community, culture or even the weather, while others do it out of necessity.
Dr. Devin Eernisse is a millennial success story. Not only did she know her passion, she was able to pursue it while making a living in Athens.
She has a B.S. degree in kinesiology from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. She went on to earn her doctorate of chiropractic from Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis. She's also a certified chiropractic sports physician.
Eernisse works with members across the community at Health Source of Athens to help them recover, perform, and in some cases avoid surgery or lower their pain medication doses.
“I enjoy helping people to do the simple activities of daily life without pain and living their best quality of life,” she said.
Eernisse is passionate about what she does and is a firm believer in a positive attitude. She particularly enjoys getting to know her patients and seeing them improve over time.
“I want to spread the word about chiropractic care,” she said.
“Dream it. Believe it. Achieve it” was her high school softball motto. She has simple advice for anyone thinking about making a career change or moving up in his or her current organization: “Follow your dreams. If you set goals, you can accomplish them if you keep towards it,” she said.
