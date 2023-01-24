The Athens City Schools Board of Education met to approve a lengthy list of field trip and facility use requests at a recent board meeting.
For a full list of the field trip and facility use requests, visit enewscourier.com. The following field trip and facility use requests were approved:
- Field Trip Request — AHS & AMS TSA (Overnight)
- Field Trip Request — AHS & AMS TRAIL (Out-of-State)
- Field Trip Request — AHS Varsity Softball (Overnight)
- Field Trip Request — AHS Varsity & JV Softball (Overnight)
- Field Trip Request — AHS Varsity Softball (Overnight)
- Field Trip Request — AHS Winter Guard (Out-of-State and Overnight)
Field Trip Request — AHS Win
- ter Guard (Out-of-State and Overnight)
- Facility Use Request — Make a Way
- Facility Use Request — Athens Performance, LLC (February)
- Facility Use Request — Athens Performance, LLC (January)
- Facility Use Request — Learn to Read Council
- Facility Use Request — Liberty Learning Foundation
The following personnel actions were also approved during the meeting:
Resignation
- Dustin Lorance — AHS Varsity Tennis Coach
- Mike Young — Boys Golf Coach at AHS
- Jesslyn Helton — 1st Grade Teacher at BES
Transfer
- Sharon Johnson — Teacher Assistant at AHS to Office Assistant at AHS
- Holly M. Hargrove — Clerical Aide at AIS to Office Assistant at AHS
- Leigh Jackson — Office Assistant at AHS to Registrar at AHS
Employment
- Jared Teston — Temporary Lawn Maintenance
- Payton Aderholt — System-Wide Instructional Aide at BES
- Jacob Ricketts — AHS Boys Golf Coach
- Jennifer Maloney — AHS Bookkeeper
- Alexis Gardner — Elementary Teacher at BES
- Timothy Bellmon — System Wide Instructional Aide
Contracted Services
- Natasha Mullins — Custodial Services at basketball games
- Lauren Bauer — Color Guard Sponsor and choreographer
- After School Tutoring — BES
- After School Tutoring — JNE
- After School Tutoring — AES
- After School Tutoring — CES
- Stacey Lueke — Permanent Substitute JNE
- Jamie Scott — Training Accounts Payable Position
- Ashlee Welch — Contracted Student Support Aide
- Melanie Barkley — Technology Assistance as needed
- Gracie Thompson — Latch Key Worker at BES
- Cole Chambers — Technology Intern
- Lana Denyer — Permanent Substitute
The following people were selected to serve on the district’s 2022-23 Textbook Committee:
iAcademy at Athens Elementary
- Lisa Gill
- Sue Noah
- Tiffany Wilbourn
- Michelle Weathers
FAME Academy at Brookhill
- Kasey Starnes
- Kay Marsh
- Jada McHalffey
- Jeanne Ward
SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary
- Christy Deal
- Susan Killen
- Savannah Resendez
- Cindy Smith
HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary
- Jackie Richardson
- Tanika Malone
- Brooke Humphries
- Lori Hobbs
Parents:
- Jakira Gilbert
- Christie Berry
District: Toni Bailey
The district approved the reimbursement of sick days to CNP employee Wilma Ulrich due to an on-the-job injury.
The 2023-24 and 2024-25 tentative school calendars were also approved by the board during the meeting.
The district’s National Board Certified Teachers and the Teacher of the Year for 2022 were recognized during the board meeting.
The following teachers were recognized as National Board Certified Teachers:
Athens Intermediate
- Kara Crumbley
- Benitha Mass
- Ashley Sams
HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary
- Carla Daws
- Nicole Collins
Athens Middle
- Marla Dean
- Kaylee Downs
SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary
Amanda Harbin
Athens Renaissance
Erica Hand
Athens High:
Paige Hicks
iAcademy at Athens Elementary
Sue Noah
Fame Academy at Brookhill Elementary
Kasey Starnes
