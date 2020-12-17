When the Athens City Council reviewed and passed a budget in September for the upcoming 2021 fiscal year, one item that was not included was appropriations.
After going over the requests, the list of appropriations for both governmental agencies and nonprofits was announced during Monday's Council meeting.
Each year, local nonprofits submit requests for funds, and it is up to the Council to approve or deny the request and assign what amount, if any, will be given to each group. Appropriations are drawn from money not otherwise allocated from the general fund.
For FY 2021, the general fund surplus is $485,484, of which $465,000 is set to be allocated as appropriations, leaving $19,884. A total of $636,600 was requested by the applicants.
“We get requests to help these different organizations,” said Wayne Harper, Council president. “They all do good work. I wish that we could fund them all for everything they ask. Since we're dealing with taxpayer money, we can't always do that. We do the best we can. We appreciate the work they do in our community.”
The biggest change over the 2020 budget was increasing the amount given to the Athens-Limestone County Public Library from $100,000 to $120,000. Councilwoman Dana Henry said she believed the amount given to the library should increase because of how important a role the entity plays.
“There's no point in having that nice a facility and not funding it in the manner it needs to be funded,” she said. “We need to increase our collection to be able to offer an overall better experience.”
Councilman Chris Seibert agreed with Henry, saying her reasoning was "well stated.”
Councilman Harold Wales said he has been shown where more people living in the county use the library than people in the city. While he said the library's use is a “good thing,” he said he has also been told the Limestone County Commission is “lagging way behind us now” when it comes to appropriations for the entity.
“I'm wondering why that is,” he said. “It should be a 50-50 thing, I think. We need to sit down and discuss this with the county guys. I'm offering a challenge for them. This is our library that we desperately need if we want Athens and Limestone County to grow.”
Mayor Ronnie Marks told Wales he has spoken with Commission Chairman Collin Daly on the subject, with Marks saying Daly and the Commission were willing to look at their budget and potentially change the amount given to the library from the county.
Another change was lowering the appropriation given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama from $20,000 to $10,000. Seibert said he was not in favor of the decrease but would not “hold up the vote” on the appropriations, instead saying he hoped the Council could take another look at that figure at a later date.
FY 2021 appropriations list
The following agencies requested and received appropriated funds from the Athens City Council as part of the city's fiscal year 2021 budget:
• Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives — $15,000 of $50,000 requested, up $5,000 from FY 2020 allotment;
• Athens-Limestone ARC — $8,000 of $8,000 requested, no change from 2020 allotment;
• Athens-Limestone Beautification Board — $5,000 of $5,000 requested, no change from 2020;
• Athens-Limestone Family Resource Center — $18,000 of $25,000 requested, no change from 2020;
• Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association — $87,000 of $125,000 requested, no change from 2020;
• Athens-Limestone County RSVP — $3,000 of $8,000 requested, no change from 2020;
• Athens-Limestone Hospital Dialysis Transport — $15,000 of $25,000 requested, no change from 2020;
• Athens-Limestone Recycling Center — $58,000 of $58,000 requested, no change from 2020;
• Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama — $10,000 of $35,000 requested, down $10,000 from 2020 allotment;
• Children's Advocacy Center — $0 of $8,000 requested, no change from 2020;
• Houston Memorial Library — $28,000 of $36,500 requested, no change from 2020;
• Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful — $25,000 of $25,000 requested, no change from 2020;
• Learn-to-Read Council — $5,600 of $5,600 requested, down $2,400 from 2020;
• Mental Health Centers of North Alabama — $10,000 of $30,000 requested, no change from 2020;
• Athens Main Street — $35,000 of $35,000 requested, up $10,000 from 2020;
• Special Events — $10,000 of $0 requested, down $8,000 from 2020;
• Athens-Limestone Community Association — $8,000 of $20,000 requested, up $1,000 from 2020; and
• Spay/Neuter Your Pets — $5,000 of $7,500 requested, no change from 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.