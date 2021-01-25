The Athens City Council named a battalion chief from a major metro department as the new leader for Athens Fire and Rescue.
At Monday’s meeting, the Council voted to hire Albert Hogan Jr., who has worked with DeKalb County Fire Rescue in Georgia for 23 years.
“I’m ecstatic about this opportunity,” Hogan said by phone. “Athens is the place that is the right fit, and it will be a nice change of pace. I look forward to meeting everyone.”
Hogan started as a firefighter with DeKalb, became fire captain in 2006 and then battalion chief in 2016. He has served on that department’s Hazardous Materials Team, Hazardous Materials Decontamination Team, Accreditation Committee and other committees. He has a bachelor’s of science degree in fire administration from Columbia Southern University.
Hogan said he will begin the process of transitioning to Athens, which includes searching for a home and meeting with fire department staff. He hopes to start the first of March.
James Hand, who is the fire marshal for Athens Fire and Rescue, has served as interim chief since May 2020 when then Fire Chief Bryan Thornton retired.
“I want to thank James for guiding the department, especially during the budget process and during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
