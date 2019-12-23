The Athens City Council on Monday voted unanimously to override a veto by Mayor Ronnie Marks to raise the mayor's salary.
The council voted Dec. 9 to raise the pay for both the mayor and council, which represented the first such increase in 12 years. Last week, Mayor Ronnie Marks vetoed the salary increase for the mayor.
As per the ordinance approved this month, the rate of pay for City Council members will rise from $1,000 per month to $1,100 per month or $13,200 annually. The rate of pay for mayor will rise from $65,000 to $71,500. The salary increases will take effect in November 2020.
Marks said he vetoed the increase for the mayor's office because he believes the money should be spent on other needs within the city, including police and fire protection.
"Although it's $6,000, it's $6,000 the taxpayers committed to," he said. "I don't need the money and I want to pledge it in another direction."
Prior to the vote, City Council President Frank Travis read off how the pay for the Athens council and mayor compares to other cities.
Huntsville City Council members recently approved a third increase for themselves and Mayor Tommy Battle, though it's unclear if Battle will veto it as he has the previous two attempts. As of Monday, Battle's salary was $152,375, while the council president position earns $45,712.50. A regular council member earns $38,093.75.
The mayor of Decatur receives $106,631, while the Decatur City Council president receives $18,127 and council members receive $15,994. The mayor of Madison receives $109,000, while council members receive $16,600.
Like Madison, the president of the Athens City Council does not receive more than the other council members.
