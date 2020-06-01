Editor’s note: The News Courier will publish candidate announcements as we receive them and as space allows ahead of the Aug. 25 municipal election. Announcements should be no longer than 700 words and emailed to lora@athensnews-courier.com. They may be edited for length, grammar, style and content.
The primary reason Marcia Day is running for election to the District 4 seat on the Athens City Council is she wants to make a difference in the lives of others. A retired educator, she said she is committed to devoting her time to listening to constituents and reviewing the various proposals that come before the council. Additionally, she believes it's important to appoint qualified individuals to various boards governing services and opportunities.
Day believes in order to become a leader, one must first be a servant. Following that adage, she strives to contribute regularly to her community, which she has been a part of since 1971.
“Having a strong background in business and education prepares me to serve the citizens of District 4 with knowledge and experience forged through communicating and collaborating with others," Day said. "I will strive to make our city an even better place to live and to work."
Businesses and individuals seeking to locate in Athens are interested in many factors that improve the quality of life. Two of the most prominent factors are what types of educational and career opportunities exist here. Day said she is passionate supporter of education in Athens and has been throughout her adult life.
As a workforce development instructor for 37 years at Athens High, she worked with thousands of students, teaching them skills to assist them in their professional and personal lives. She also serves on the City Schools Foundation Board, a position she has held for more than a decade.
“Jackie Greenhaw, who created the Foundation Board to support teaching and learning, asked me to help with various projects for the Foundation. Upon appointment to the board, I served as secretary and then as president,” Day said.
Day’s background includes two degrees in business with emphases in accounting, business law and technology.
“Since the council votes on budgets, ordinances and contracts, my training and experience will allow me to understand those processes and to recognize fiscally conservative practices," Day said. "I was the only candidate who attended the budget hearings in the fall of 2019 to learn about the requests and needs of the city departments. Hearing the justification for budget items and the rationale for those requests was quite informative.”
She said Athens is fortunate to have knowledgeable, experienced personnel who develop those budgets and ensure revenue is judiciously spent under the oversight of the mayor and the council.
Limestone County experienced the greatest amount of population growth in Alabama during 2019 — a trend that is continuing. With growth comes a greater responsibility for the council and the city administration to anticipate the needs of citizens and plan accordingly, Day said.
Economic development in Athens is growing exponentially as well. Day said relationships she developed with economic and business leaders throughout Alabama have equipped her to help intelligently manage the city's growth.
During her tenure at Athens High School, Day was chosen as the regional teacher of the year and a national finalist by two different professional organizations. She chartered a chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America and mentored numerous district, state and national competitive event winners. Under Day’s leadership, the Athens High business department earned the designation of “Outstanding Program of the Year” and was listed in the top 10 programs in Alabama.
Day currently serves as a founding member of the Athena Performing Arts Series Committee, which aims to provide increased opportunities for learning, creative expression and civic engagement within the area.
She is experienced in public speaking, having made presentations to the Athens High Student Council Association’s regional meeting and serving as a workforce and leadership development presenter for Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Internship Program for several years. In addition, Day chaired the Partner-in-Education Committee at Athens High School, which netted more than $250,000 in five years for Athens High in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority.
“Through my experiences as a teacher, volunteer, presenter, mother and grandmother, I have been privileged to learn about and serve multiple aspects of our community,” Day said. “I look forward to the opportunity to utilize those experiences by serving Athens on the City Council.”
