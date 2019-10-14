There was a surprise visitor at Monday's meeting of the Athens City Council — District 3 Councilman Frank Travis.
Mayor Ronnie Marks and other council members warmly welcomed Travis, who has been recovering from injuries received during a domestic violence incident at his home on the night of Sept. 12. Travis' wife, Sharon Travis, continues to recover at a rehabilitation facility.
“Everybody is surprised to see me, but like I told Councilman (Wayne) Harper, why is everybody surprised when I've been the recipient of so much love and prayers over the last few weeks? Where else could I be tonight?” he said. “People have offered so much support and kindness. It brings tears to my eyes just to think about it. We have a wonderful community, and thank God, the recovery is still ongoing.”
Travis said when he is fully healed, he and the other members of the council would perform a dance routine in front of the dais.
Council President Harold Wales said he didn't know Travis had intended to be at Monday's meeting, but he was glad to see him.
“When something like this happens, we hurt for Frank and his wife,” Wales said. “I know he's had a lot of well-wishes, and we just welcome him back.”
