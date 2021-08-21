Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks has announced he will reopen Athens City Hall to the public Monday.
Marks said he erred on the side of caution when he closed City Hall on Aug. 9 after multiple employees and some of their spouses received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. Although employees without COVID-19 continued to work at their offices, this effort stopped walk-in traffic and limited in-person contact with the public, according to the City.
"For the safety of the citizens and other employees, we did additional sanitizing measures and closed to walk-in traffic to help stop the spread," Marks said Friday. "As of now, no additional employees at City Hall have tested positive."
Marks said he will continue to monitor the evolving situation with department heads and, if necessary, take steps to address COVID-related issues as they arise at city facilities. City officials plan to continue providing updates through Nixle alerts, the city's website at www.athensal.us and social media.
