One of Athens City Schools' major projects over the next few years will be the planned construction of a new Athens Elementary School. The Athens City Council on Monday approved the creation of a board to help the process along.
By unanimous vote, the council created the three-man Public Educational Building Authority of the city of Athens. The authority's only members are retired Circuit Judge Jimmy Woodroof Jr., former Limestone County Economic Development Association President Tom Hill and former Athens City Schools Chief Financial Officer Barry Hamilton.
The new school, estimated to cost $15 million, will be constructed at the intersection of Houston and Madison streets, where the current building sits. The school has temporarily moved to the former Athens Middle School at the intersection of Forrest and Clinton streets.
Officials with the city and ACS have said it will borrow to build the school. City Councilman Harold Wales said he was concerned about the debt, but added he would support the project.
“I believe the school is in bad enough shape, we're going to do it,” he said. “No one likes to acquire more debt, but that school is worn out.”
Council President Frank Travis reiterated there was no funding tied to the creation of the authority. The board's primary job will be to look at the building project and determine how it should be funded.
School plans
The new building would house about 600 students, nearly double the 365 currently housed. The proposal includes 28 classrooms and five specialty rooms in a two-story floor plan. The street that separates the current building from its playground would be removed so the new building can be built in the middle of the property, moving it away from a natural spring that runs under one side of the campus.
The playground would be moved to the Houston Street side of the campus, between First and Second avenues. Parking would increase by about 20 spaces. Lanes for bus and carpool drop-offs would be built on the campus, meaning drivers would no longer have to block the surrounding streets to pick up or drop off a student.
