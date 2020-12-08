While the moves may have been a month or more in the making, the Athens City Schools District Board of Education has officially hired a new superintendent and executive principal for Athens High School.
The Board voted unanimously to name Beth Patton superintendent and Willie Moore as executive principal for AHS during its meeting Tuesday.
Patton moved from assistant superintendent to acting superintendent when Trey Holladay was placed on administrative leave in June. The Board voted to buy out Holladay's contract in late October and named Patton interim superintendent at that time.
Moore has been an assistant principal at AHS for the past three years. He was named interim executive principal by the Board when Rick Carter moved up from principal at Athens High to a new position at the central office.
According to the Board, Patton is the first female superintendent for ACS, while Moore is the first Black executive principal at Athens High.
“I think its great to be in the time we are in and showing the diversity that we need,” Board President Russell Johnson said. “They are highly qualified though, which was the first criterion. It's secondary that they happen to be in minority categories.”
While Patton has been officially named superintendent, Johnson said during the meeting that the Board must still work out the terms of a contract with her. He said the contract would be set by the Board's next meeting on Dec. 17.
The News Courier will have more information on these hires later this week.
