While many questions still remain when it comes to the federal investigation involving former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay, one aspect that will not be unknown for much longer is who will officially replace him in the role.
ACS put a plan in place Thursday to find and hire a new superintendent as quickly as legally allowed.
The system has been without an official superintendent since June, when Holladay was placed on administrative leave. The Board voted during its Oct. 22 meeting to buy out Holladay's contract and officially part ways. Holladay had been in the position since 2013.
“Alabama law gives a school system 180 days to select a new superintendent, but it is in our best interest to move much quicker than that,” Board President Russell Johnson said in a statement read during Thursday's meeting. “The school system faces a lot of challenges, such as constructing a new Athens Elementary School, dealing with the aftermath of COVID-19 and planning for future growth, and the stability of a new superintendent is critical to those efforts.”
According to Johnson, Alabama law requires posting a notice of vacancy for the position for 30 days prior to taking action.
The vacancy was officially posted Friday, and applications will be accepted through Dec. 7. A special school board meeting has been called for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 to review those applications.
“If we feel we are ready to make a decision, then we can do so that night,” Johnson said. “Or, if we feel that we need to conduct interviews, then we can schedule them for a period during Dec. 10-16, and meet again to make a decision at our regular meeting on Dec. 17. That process and timeline falls within the timeframes required under Alabama law.”
When Holladay was placed on leave, then Assistant Superintendent Beth Patton was moved to acting superintendent in order to fill the gap. She has been fulfilling the responsibilities of the position since, with Johnson saying she has provided the “calm and steady leadership we need” despite being thrown into the role during both a federal investigation into her predecessor and while trying to figure out how to reopen schools amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson said he feels ACS can move quickly in the hiring process because Patton is already in place “providing strong leadership.” Patton told The News Courier after the previous ACS meeting that she plans to apply for the position.
“I am absolutely open to considering any qualified applicant, but I think it is only fair to publicly acknowledge the very real possibility that Mrs. Patton will be ultimately selected for this position,” Johnson said. “That is another reason that I am comfortable proposing a more abbreviated search process than we have had in the past.”
