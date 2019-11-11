John Edge Allen Jr., better known as "Spike," age 87, of Oneonta, Alabama, passed away Nov. 9, 2019. He was American Indian of the Serrano Tribe from California. Preceding him in death were his parents, John Allen Sr. and Mabel Clair Luis Allen; sister, Evelyn Allen; and brothers, Harry Sore…
Mr. Bobby Harold Stanford, 85, of Athens, Alabama, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Huntsville Hospital. Mr. Stanford was born June 8, 1934, in Limestone County, Alabama, to Millard Filmore Stanford and Bessie Pearl Andrews Stanford. Mr. Stanford was a retired homebuilder. Graveside serv…
Michael David Haney, 61, of Culleoka, Tennessee, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Haney was born January 12, 1958, in Limestone County to Billy Compton Haney and Linda Lee Highsmith Haney. Funeral services for Mr. Haney will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019…
