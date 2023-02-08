Athens City Schools met for a special called board meeting on Monday night.
The following personnel action was approved:
Employment
Paige Vickers — Clerical Aide at AIS
Following approval of the consent agenda, the board entered into executive session.
The board anticipated the session to last two or more hours and expected no other business following the session.
The open meeting law allows the school board to go into executive session to conduct a student disciplinary meeting, discuss the general reputation and character of an individual, discuss and deliberate evidence and testimony during a hearing.
