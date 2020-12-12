While Athens City Schools spent the last five months working with an acting superintendent, the group also found itself in need of a new executive principal at Athens High School after Rick Carter moved up to take a job at the central office in October.
Assistant Principal Willie Moore, who is going on his third year at Athens High, was named interim executive principal at the time. Now Moore will be taking over the top spot, as the Board unanimously approved naming him executive principal at AHS during a special-called meeting Tuesday.
“I am deeply humbled, because we have an outstanding board with a new superintendent, which is awesome,” Moore said. “We have great teachers, and our kids are amazing.”
Moore becomes the first Black executive principal at Athens High. ACS Board President Russell Johnson said once the need to name a new executive principal at AHS arose, “everyone said he is the person ready to go.”
“The faculty is behind him 100%,” Johnson said.
Moore has spent more than 26 years in education, including time spent as principal at Dallas County High School in Plantersville.
According to ACS, Moore has served as “a classroom teacher, coach, athletics director, assistant principal and principal," as well as on "a number of committees throughout his career." Moore's wife also works with the school system as an athletic director.
Moore has a bachelor's degree in special education from the University of Alabama and a master's in from educational leadership from Alabama State University.
Now that Moore has been named executive principal, he said he wants to get to know the students at AHS better, and to do that means being “transparent.”
“I want the students to trust me, but in order for them to do that, they need to get to know me,” he said. “I want them to get to know the person, not the position that I hold. That's very important to me. Our students truly love Athens, and they want what's best for the community. I want to make sure I am an asset for them and for our teachers.”
