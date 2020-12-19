This year's banquet to honor teachers of the year selected from each member institution of the Athens City Schools district may have been canceled due to COVID-19, but that didn't stop the school board from honoring its top educators during Thursday's meeting.
As part of the ceremony, the board members and Athens City Schools Foundation President Marcia Day announced the two teachers chosen as district teachers of the year. Shane Leopard of Athens Intermediate School was named district teacher of the year for elementary schools, while Nick Looney of Athens Middle School was honored as district teacher of the year for the high school division.
“It is very exciting,” Leopard said. “I'm thrilled for the honor, and I'm very thankful.”
Leopard, an English and social studies teacher, has been with ACS for 14 years.
“It is pure joy when you go into her classroom,” said AIS Principal Cindy Davis. “You'll never see her sitting down; she's always helping with what the kids are working on.”
Davis said Leopard helps make learning grammar and language fun by donning a cape and mask and fighting “crimes against grammar” as a superhero.
“She'll ask the kids to help her solve (the crime),” Davis said.
Looney, an Athens native, teaches sixth-grade English.
“It's an honor,” he said. “I was a student in Athens City Schools and graduated from Athens High School. It means a lot to me to be able to represent my hometown and my school system.”
“They are phenomenal teachers,” said Superintendent Beth Patton. “I am so excited for them.”
ACS prepared a video message where each of the selected educators spoke of their profession, alongside students saying what they liked about their teachers and why they thought they had been selected as teacher of the year form their school.
Each teacher of the year was brought on stage and given a selection of gifts in appreciation of their work before being applauded by the audience. Since the banquet was canceled this year, the teachers instead received a gift card to their favorite local restaurant for a meal with their families.
“We so wanted to be able to honor all these special teachers, but we needed to do it in a safe way,” Patton said. “We are so proud of all of you. Thank you for what you do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.