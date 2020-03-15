Editor's note: All COVID-19 updates and stories from The News Courier will be posted as breaking news. These stories will be free to all readers, regardless of subscription status. However, we encourage you to support this and future coverage by calling 256-232-2720 or visiting enewscourier.com/subscription purchasing a subscription to The News Courier.
Athens City Schools officials said the school system will go to Level 2 eLearning — no students at school — Tuesday and Wednesday.
Superintendent Trey Holladay said he knows the late notice is hard, adding parents can feel free to start Monday and keep children at home.
